South Florida 11 p.m. Weather Forecast 10/5/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist Dave Warren says to expect heavy rain and potential flooding on Sunday, and has the latest forecast and path predictions for Tropical Storm Milton as it heads toward Florida.
