Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 5/18/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says South Florida continues to experience near-record heat as hot and humid conditions continue through Saturday. However, temperatures will begin to cool down by the start the work week.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.