South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 3/23/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman keeps us up to date on the NEXT Weather Alert, as South Florida continues with very wet conditions along with thunderstorms and potentially more rounds of flooding.
