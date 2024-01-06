Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 1/6/2024

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says the system that will bring icy and cold conditions to the Northeast on Saturday will bring rain and thunderstorms to South Florida as a cold front blows through in the afternoon.
