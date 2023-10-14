Watch CBS News

South Florida 10 a.m. Weather Forecast 10/14/2023

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says South Florida can expect plenty of rain showers and record heat for Saturday, with some heat advisories as the storms begin to clear out through the weekend.
