Six years after protests, Miami-Dade County declares April 18 as Nicaraguan Freedom Day Six years ago, protests erupted against the left-wing Nicaraguan government, with political unrest leading to arrests, represssion and a major exodus of Nicaraguans to South Florida. On Thursday, Miami-Dade County declared April 18 as a day for Nicaraguan freedom. One refugee spoke to CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor, saying the migration will continue if democracy doesn't prevail.