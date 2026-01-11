Severe overnight storms to soak South Florida, disrupt morning commute NEXT Weather Meteorologist Scott Withers warns viewers that after a beautiful day across Miami and South Florida, the weather is set to take a dramatic turn. Expect heavy rain to begin late tonight, lasting through the overnight hours and into the morning rush hour. Warm temperatures will give way to thickening clouds and persistent downpours, making for challenging driving conditions. Stay prepared for a wet start to the day and keep an eye on the latest forecast updates.