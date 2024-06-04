Watch CBS News

Sean Kingston walks out of Broward jail

Singer Sean Kingston, who is facing million-dollar fraud charges, walked out of Broward jail on Tuesday evening after posting bond. The Jamaican-born artist is accused of stealing money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade SUV, and furniture.
