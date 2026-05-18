Rashaun Jones defense to depose coaches ahead of retrial in Bryan Pata murder case The defense team for former football player Rashaun Jones plans to depose ex-head coach Larry Coker and current coach Mario Cristobal as part of their strategy before Jones’s retrial for the alleged murder of teammate Bryan Pata. With the first trial ending in a hung jury, Jones’s lawyers are also targeting the lead detective, alleging biased social media posts during the original proceedings. The retrial is set for September.