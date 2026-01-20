President Trump’s push to acquire Greenland sparks global tensions and market turmoil Overnight, President Trump heightened tensions by sharing private messages from world leaders and reaffirming his controversial desire to acquire Greenland. The president’s aggressive stance triggered a drop of over 800 points in the Dow and has cast a shadow over the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos. Global leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron, are openly pushing back as Trump insists the move is vital for U.S. national security.