President Trump touts economy in Detroit as White House responds to deadly iran crackdown President Trump visited Detroit to highlight his administration’s economic achievements, touting rising productivity and investment at a Michigan factory and the Detroit Economic Club. Meanwhile, his national security team is weighing the U.S. response to Iran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests, which has claimed over 2,000 lives. CBS News Miami’s Erica Brown reports from the White House on the latest developments, including Trump’s remarks on the Justice Department’s investigation into a multibillion-dollar federal project.