President Trump reveals health battles of Florida Rep. Neal Dunn and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles At a Kennedy Center board meeting, President Trump disclosed that Florida Congressman Neal Dunn was diagnosed with a “terminal” heart condition and was told he might not survive past June. House Speaker Mike Johnson noted the information was not previously public, but praised emergency surgery and intervention by doctors at Walter Reed for giving Dunn a “new lease on life.” Trump also announced on social media that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and will continue working during her treatment.