President Biden to visit Tampa area, announce more than $600 million in structural support In Florida, President Joe Biden is set to announce $612 million for six Department of Energy projects in areas affected by hurricanes Helene and Milton to improve the resilience of the region's electric grid, the White House said. The funding includes $94 million for two projects in Florida: $47 million for Gainesville Regional Utilities and $47 million for Switched Source to partner with Florida Power and Light.