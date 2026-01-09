Pope warns war is “back in vogue” as global conflicts intensify Pope Leo XIV delivered a forceful foreign‑policy speech at the Vatican, warning that war is “back in vogue” as nations increasingly turn away from diplomacy and rely on military force. His remarks referenced ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela. He urged respect for the will of the Venezuelan people and called for the protection of human and civil rights to ensure future stability.