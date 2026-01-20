Pompano Beach truck driver arrested after body found hidden inside tractor‑trailer New details are emerging about a Pompano Beach truck driver accused in a deadly shooting. Investigators say the victim was found hidden under the bed area of a tractor‑trailer, and the driver was arrested in Fort Pierce after officers noticed blood inside and outside the cab. The two had been traveling from Georgia to Florida, and family members say the suspect had recently been paranoid and acting strangely, with plans to seek mental‑health treatment once he returned to Florida.