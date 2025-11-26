Police: Woman charged after stabbing inside Miami restaurant following days of arguments Police have charged a 22‑year‑old woman after a stabbing inside Fritanga Pinolandia, a restaurant on Northwest 119th Street in Miami. Investigators say two women had been arguing outside the business for days before the fight spilled inside Wednesday afternoon. Restaurant manager Bernardo Ruiz said one woman pulled out scissors and stabbed the other in front of staff and customers, forcing the restaurant to shut down temporarily.