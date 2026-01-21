Police search for child seen on video stomping, killing duck in Fort Lauderdale Police in Fort Lauderdale are searching for a child seen on home‑surveillance video stomping and killing a duck in a resident’s yard. The footage shows two children chasing the duck before one catches it and repeatedly stomps on it. Investigators released the video and are offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps identify the child. Neighbors say the area is normally filled with ducks but has grown noticeably quieter since the attack.