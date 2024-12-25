Watch CBS News

Police investigate shooting at Miramar Ihop

Miramar officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday about a shooting at the Ihop, 7990 Miramar Parkway. Three victims were taken to Memorial Hospital Miramar and their conditions were unknown.
