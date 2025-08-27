Parkland voices renew calls for action after Minneapolis school shooting kills 2, injures 17 Parkland survivors and parents are speaking out after the Minneapolis school shooting, urging action to prevent future tragedies. Their calls for change follow a devastating attack at Annunciation Catholic School, where a gunman opened fire during a morning Mass, killing two children and injuring 17 others —14 of them also children. The Parkland shooting occurred in 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where 17 people were killed and 17 others injured, sparking a national movement for gun reform and school safety.