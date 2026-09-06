Palmetto Bay leaders aim to tackle e-bike, scooter concerns Cars often fly by on Old Cutler Road in Palmetto Bay, but there's another mode of transportation that's speeding through the village: e-bikes and e-scooters. "People just zoom by through the neighborhoods," said Mohammed Taha, a Palmetto Bay resident. Taha says he regularly sees e-bikes and e-scooters. "I understand that some of them can go as fast as 30 miles per hour, and that can create quite a danger, particularly for pedestrians," said Taha. For riders, sometimes it's their only mode of transportation. But lately, there's been an influx of accidents involving these electric bikes and scooters.