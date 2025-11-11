Operator fatigue blamed after San Francisco train speeds out of control In September, a San Francisco train operator fell asleep at the controls, sending a passenger‑filled train speeding up to 50 mph before striking a curb. The jolt woke the driver, who scrambled to brake, causing the train to stop suddenly and throwing passengers to the ground. Video shows the operator apologizing, assuring riders the train did not derail. Transportation officials later determined the incident was caused by operator fatigue.