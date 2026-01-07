One year after deadly L.A. wildfires, community honors victims and continues recovery One year after the Palisades and Eaton wildfires erupted in Los Angeles—two of the deadliest and most destructive fires in California history—families and survivors gathered for a remembrance ceremony. The fires killed 31 people and destroyed more than 16,000 homes. Flags were presented to loved ones, and a fire‑damaged flag at the Palisades Post Office was ceremonially replaced. Community leaders said the event was meant to honor victims and help residents continue rebuilding after last year’s devastation.