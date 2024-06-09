One-on-One with Rep. Jared Moskowitz | Facing South Florida CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede tackles a variety of topics with Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz, including the aftermath of the Trump guilty verdicts. They also discuss President Joe Biden's just announced new policy on the border, as well as the growing pressure on Israel to accept a U.S.-backed plan to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The conversation also includes next week's planned demolition of the 1200 building on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus, the site of the 2018 massacre. Congressman Moskowitz is a MSD graduate.