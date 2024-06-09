One-on-One with BCPS Superintendent Howard Hepburn | Facing South Florida CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to Broward County's new school superintendent Howard Hepburn. Dr. Hepburn shares his vision for the district. The two also discuss what we might expect under his leadership regarding the controversial plan for school closings and repurposing due to declining school enrollment. Another of the topics discussed is why Broward has not been an A-rated school district for more than a decade, and what might be in the works to change that.