NORAD teams prep to track Santa’s Christmas Eve flight As Santa prepares for his Christmas Eve journey, U.S. Air and Space Force teams are gearing up for one of their busiest nights of the year. At Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, crews who monitor North American airspace year‑round also track Santa’s route using radar, satellites, military aircraft, and even infrared sensors to follow Rudolph’s nose. Each year, they field thousands of calls from children eager for updates on Santa’s progress.