NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 4/20/2023 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says scattered storms are likely during the day, a few could turn strong with the potential for heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and a slight chance of small hail.
