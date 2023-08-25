Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 8/25/2023 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says today we'll see passing showers with near record heat. Scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday with the highest rain chances next week. More: https://cbsloc.al/3YRsvTF
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.