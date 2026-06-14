New York Knicks win 1st NBA title in 53 years: City erupts in historic celebration The New York Knicks have finally brought home the NBA Championship, ending a 53-year drought with a dramatic Finals comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs. Fans flooded the streets and subways of New York, lighting up the city in orange and blue and celebrating alongside the team’s MVP, Jalen Brunson. Despite some chaotic moments, the city is united in joy as preparations begin for an epic championship parade and City Hall ceremony.