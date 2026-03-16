New blackout hits Cuba as exiles push for right to return Another island-wide blackout has plunged Cuba into darkness just one week after the last outage, intensifying the crisis on the island. Meanwhile, Cuban American activists in South Florida are urging the Trump administration to lift long-standing restrictions and allow exiles the right to safely visit their homeland. Many dissidents, barred from returning for decades, are calling on leaders in Washington—including President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—to listen to their plea for freedom and family reunification. As Havana signals openness to improved relations with the U.S., activists warn that real change is needed for both Cubans on the island and in exile.