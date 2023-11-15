Watch CBS News

Miami Weather for Wednesday 11/15/2023 7AM

NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says a Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning. We could see 3-8 inches of rain, with some areas getting up to 10 inches. More: https://cbsloc.al/46fME7K
