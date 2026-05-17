Miami residents sue to block Trump Presidential Library The Trump Presidential Library is facing a new legal challenge. A group of Miami residents, including historian Marvin Dunn, filed suit last week in federal court to block the transfer of land for the proposed library. The downtown Miami site, located next to the Freedom Tower, was originally controlled for Miami Dade College for future growth, but Governor Ron DeSantis demanded the college surrender the three-acre parcel so that it could be used by the Trump family to build Trump's presidential library.