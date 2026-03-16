Miami Open 2026 begins: Upgraded fan experience and star power at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Open 2026 kicks off tomorrow at Hard Rock Stadium with the first round of women’s singles—and fans are in for more than just world-class tennis. Tournament organizers have upgraded the campus grounds, adding table tennis, a paddle park, free samples from vendors, and a wide selection of food and drinks. Florida native and international tennis star Coco Gauff is set to compete, drawing excitement from local fans.