Miami mayoral debate: Higgins pledges ballot for even‑year vote, Gonzalez cites lawsuit In the CBS News Miami mayoral debate, former Commissioner Eileen Higgins said she didn’t join the lawsuit challenging term extensions because she expected others to file it, but pledged to put an item on the ballot to move elections to even years and give up a year of her first term to maximize turnout. Former City Manager Emilio Gonzalez agreed he would also give up a year, noting he filed the lawsuit himself after warning officials the city charter prohibited changing election dates or extending terms.