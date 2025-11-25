Miami International Airport sees record Thanksgiving crowds with new security technology easing trav With Thanksgiving just days away, Miami International Airport is bustling as thousands of travelers make their way through one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Passengers reported mostly smooth experiences, though some admitted to feeling anxious amid the crowds. Airport officials said they expect record numbers of travelers during the holiday period and highlighted new 3‑D X‑ray technology designed to speed up security screenings.