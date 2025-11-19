Miami International Airport hosts inclusive tour giving children with disabilities a full travel exp

Watch CBS News

Miami International Airport hosts inclusive tour giving children with disabilities a full travel experience

Miami International Airport hosted a special tour for more than 60 children with disabilities and their families, giving them a full travel experience ahead of the busy Thanksgiving season. Participants received boarding passes, went through TSA, and boarded a LATAM Airlines plane. The event aimed to make future travel less intimidating while highlighting the airport’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion.
