Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to jail Tuesday morning on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez surrenders to authorities Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to jail Tuesday morning on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On