Memorial grows at Old Dominion University after ROTC instructor killed in campus shooting A heartfelt memorial is growing at Old Dominion University for Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shaw, a beloved ROTC instructor who was killed during a tragic shooting on campus in Norfolk, Virginia. The suspected shooter, a former Virginia National Guard member previously convicted of attempting to aid ISIS, also injured two others in the attack. Students and colleagues are honoring Shaw’s legacy as a devoted instructor, husband, and mentor while the community mourns this devastating loss.