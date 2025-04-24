Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addresses various issues facing Miami-Dade County | Miami Life In this week’s Miami Life: CBS News Miami’s Jim Berry sits down with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava for a wide-ranging interview, where she addresses issues like the county commission’s plan to remove fluoride from the water supply and her attempts to get inside the Krome Detention Center to see for herself if the allegations of inhumane conditions are true. Also, in this week’s “Person of Interest,” Berry introduces us to a Coral Gables pastor with an ear for music that stirs the soul. This Sunday, she will present “The Gospel according to Taylor Swift" and explain how using the world’s biggest music star helps her spread the good word. Catch Miami Life at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursdays on CBSMiami.com, the CBS News Miami app and YouTube.