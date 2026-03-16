Marginal risk for severe storms tonight in South Florida: Cooler temps and showers ahead South Florida faces a marginal risk for severe storms tonight, with gusty winds, lightning, and potential hail possible between 8 PM and 3 AM. Showers and a few strong storms could impact Miami-Dade, Broward, and the Keys as a cold front moves through, bringing a noticeable cooldown for St. Patrick’s Day. Expect morning lows in the 60s and highs only in the 70s—well below average for this time of year. Rain chances taper off through the week, with milder, sunnier weather returning by the weekend.