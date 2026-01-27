Man attacks congresswoman with unknown liquid at Minneapolis event Authorities in Minneapolis say a man rushed the stage during an event and sprayed an unknown liquid on Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, using what appeared to be a syringe before being tackled and taken into custody. Omar, who had been speaking when the man approached, returned to the podium afterward and said she felt okay but would seek medical evaluation. She added that incidents like this should not intimidate elected officials or the public from fighting for their constituents and their country.