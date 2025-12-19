Kids rescued from icy lake; extreme winds hit Colorado; "Grinch" arrested in Texas Body‑cam video shows New Jersey officers racing to rescue three children who fell through an icy lake, pulling two girls out with a rope while a boy climbed out on his own. In Colorado, hurricane‑force winds, record heat, and extremely low humidity caused significant damage and triggered red‑flag fire warnings. And in North Texas, deputies arrested a costumed “Grinch” accused of stealing candy canes and Christmas gifts before being booked on multiple charges.