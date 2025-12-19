Watch CBS News

Justice Department releases first wave of Epstein documents as lawmakers question compliance

The Justice Department has released the first batch of documents tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Lawmakers who pushed for the release say the Trump administration is not fully complying with the law requiring the files to be made public. The release includes several hundred thousand documents, and congressional staff are reviewing them. The administration was given 30 days to disclose the material, and that deadline is now here.
