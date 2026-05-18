Inter Miami fans stage silent protest despite first win at new stadium Inter Miami’s victory at their new stadium was overshadowed by a silent protest from supporter group La Familia, who withheld their usual chants and energy after players—especially Lionel Messi—failed to acknowledge fans after previous matches. The demonstration highlighted tensions between the team and its most passionate supporters, with both sides now reportedly moving toward talks. CBS News Miami’s Mike Cugno breaks down what’s behind the unusual standoff.