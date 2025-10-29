Hurricane Melissa ties wind speed records as it slams Jamaica, eyes Cuba next Hurricane Melissa made landfall in southwestern Jamaica at noon with sustained winds of 185 mph, tying it among the top three strongest landfalling hurricanes on record by wind speed. Only the 1935 Labor Day hurricane and 2019’s Dorian compare. Though it weakened slightly over land, Melissa has regained strength and is now a Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds as it approaches Cuba. Satellite imagery shows a clearly defined eye, signaling intensification as it moves north and east.