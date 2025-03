How the federal budget cuts on Radio and TV Marti impact Cubans in U.S., abroad | Miami Life Extra A new round of federal budget cuts has spelled doom for Radio and TV Marti, which has been a vehicle to spread pro-democracy messages to the people of Cuba. Former Miami mayor and current Miami-Dade property appraiser Thomas Regalado, who once headed the agency that ran TV Marti, joins CBS News Miami’s Jim Berry to discuss what it means for Cubans living in the U.S. and abroad.