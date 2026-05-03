How did Florida's new congressional map come to be? A closer look This week, the Florida Legislature passed a new Congressional map that was drawn in secret by Gov. Ron DeSantis and announced exclusively on Fox News. In fact, he gave it to Fox before he even gave it to legislators and the map provided by the Governor's office specifically highlighted that the new map was created to potentially send four additional Republicans to Congress from Florida. Before this map was created, there were 20 districts that favored Republicans and eight that favored Democrats. This new map creates 24 districts that favor Republicans.