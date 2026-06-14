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Historic U.S.-Iran Peace Deal reached after months of tension

After months of escalating conflict and the looming threat of war, the United States and Iran have struck a framework peace agreement. Officials are set to meet for a signing ceremony Friday, paving the way for eased tensions, the reopening of the vital Strait of Hormuz, and falling oil prices. But with only a 60-day window to address deeper issues like Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions, questions remain about whether this breakthrough can lead to lasting stability in the region.
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