High School Football Report: South Florida powerhouses eye repeat playoff runs The Florida High School Athletic Association released its football playoff brackets, highlighting key local matchups. In Class 1A Region 4, defending state champion Chaminade-Madonna is the top seed against No. 8 Saint John Paul II of Boca Raton. In Class 4A Region 4, No. 2 American Heritage will face No. 7 John Carroll. And in Class 5A Region 4, reigning champion St. Thomas Aquinas, seeded No. 1, takes on No. 8 Heritage Palm Bay.