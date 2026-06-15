Heat relief: Scattered storms bring cooldown to South Florida CBS News Miami’s Nick Mariano monitors scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through Broward and Miami-Dade, offering much-needed relief from the intense heat. While some areas still feel like the triple digits, rain-cooled air is temporarily dropping temperatures into the 80s. Expect more storms—and more heat advisories—as the week continues, with daily chances of showers and “feels like” temps reaching 105°F. Stay tuned for your latest weather updates.