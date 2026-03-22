Hawaii drenched by historic rains as South Florida stays warm and dry Hawaii has been hammered by extreme rainfall — four feet in just five days — while South Florida sits under clear skies and a stubborn high‑pressure system. Local meteorologists say the region will stay warm, dry, and mostly rain‑free, with only a brief chance of a stray shower early Sunday morning. The high pressure remains locked over the Gulf and Florida through mid‑week, keeping conditions quiet before a slight rain chance returns Tuesday or Wednesday.